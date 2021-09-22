Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $464.40 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00005718 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $464.40 million and $1.37 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00276854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00175732 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,975,756 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

