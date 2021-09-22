Po.et Market Capitalization Achieves $475,858.98 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Po.et has a market capitalization of $475,858.98 and approximately $64.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Po.et has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Po.et Coin Profile

POE is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

