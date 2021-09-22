Power Index Pool Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,654.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $614,468.76 and approximately $2,654.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00007301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00168072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00108117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.22 or 0.06862007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.40 or 0.99576840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

