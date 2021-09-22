PRIA Market Cap Tops $172,377.25 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $172,377.25 and $1,156.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00005708 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00127761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00046396 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

