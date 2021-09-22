Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $1.01 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,800,088 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.