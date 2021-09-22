Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Down 5.1%

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.65. 27,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 438,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

