Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 4.1%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 1,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

