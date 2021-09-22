Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 4.1%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 1,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
