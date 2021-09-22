Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COP. boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

NYSE COP opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $236,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 149,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,586,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

