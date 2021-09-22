Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Issued By Desjardins

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Desjardins upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Saputo in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Desjardins currently has a “NA” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.89.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The company has a market cap of C$13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.40. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$32.05 and a 52 week high of C$42.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

