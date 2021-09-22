RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 2,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $77,940.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $108,120.00.

On Monday, August 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $32,070.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $30,520.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $30,230.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $31,750.00.

NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,895. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,805,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 287,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,672,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

