Raydium Price Tops $9.53 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $9.53 or 0.00022626 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $664.18 million and approximately $166.38 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00168072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00108117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.22 or 0.06862007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.40 or 0.99576840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,717,925 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.