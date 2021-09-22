Realio Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $570,713.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $570,713.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00168072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00108117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.22 or 0.06862007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.40 or 0.99576840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

