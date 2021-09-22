Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.74

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 68655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 361,905 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 115,684.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 74,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

