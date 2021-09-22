Reflexer Ungovernance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $25.29 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $205.68 or 0.00472719 BTC on major exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $25.29 million and approximately $384,030.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,521.34 or 1.00027432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00090737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002343 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,981 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

