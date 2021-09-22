Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 22nd (AVLR, BMTX, BPMUF, CCOEY, CFFN, CLXT, COMP, EIG, ELP, ESQ)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 22nd:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

