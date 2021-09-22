Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Roper Technologies worth $177,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Shares of ROP opened at $458.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

