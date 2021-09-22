RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $284,250.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RPC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 696,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,375. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $843.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 113,648 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

