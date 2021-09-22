Rupee (RUP) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $71,123.90 and $28.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.