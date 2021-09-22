SafeMoon Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $811.58 million and $5.67 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00067046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00167163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00108383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.58 or 0.06845715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,903.44 or 0.99445664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

