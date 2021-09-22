Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 36,105 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 36,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,236,091.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.16 per share, with a total value of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80.

NYSE:SXT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 284,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. FMR LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

