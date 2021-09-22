Serum Trading 23.5% Lower This Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $8.15 or 0.00018761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $407.47 million and approximately $688.90 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00129881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

