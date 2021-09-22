Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wedbush

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.31% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of SI opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $114,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

