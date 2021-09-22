Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading Down 5.5%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 172,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,720,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.