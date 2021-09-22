SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Sells $215,858.65 in Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.16. 680,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.