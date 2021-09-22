SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Sells $215,858.65 in Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.16. 680,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
