Smaugs NFT Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $657,214.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00072759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00115568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00170364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.65 or 0.06926800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,565.94 or 1.00401622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00790201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

