S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in S&P Global by 111.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.90.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.77. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

