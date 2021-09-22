SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 303,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,148,145 shares.The stock last traded at $75.27 and had previously closed at $74.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

