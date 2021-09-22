SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO William C. Stone Sells 280,000 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,478,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

