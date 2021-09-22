STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $103.82 million and $4.08 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00131105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00046100 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

