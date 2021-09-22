State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 302,179 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Microsoft worth $2,506,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,189 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,933 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.20 and a 12 month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

