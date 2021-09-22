State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,780 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 85.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.2% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 30.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.78 and a 200 day moving average of $263.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.