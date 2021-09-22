Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Steelcase updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.
NYSE SCS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 949,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,015. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.
In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.