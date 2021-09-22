Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.95 million.Steelcase also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 949,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

