Stephens Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,850.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,603.94.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,643.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,598.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,491.96. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $16,850,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

