Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Sterling Construction also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $622.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

