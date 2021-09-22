Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Sterling Construction also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.
NASDAQ STRL opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $622.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.35.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sterling Construction Company Profile
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
