Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,995.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.31 million and $29,995.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.00538277 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001440 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000780 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,295,998 coins and its circulating supply is 37,595,998 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

