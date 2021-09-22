Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 725.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,283 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

