Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,688 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $314.18 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $316.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.39.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

