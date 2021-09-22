Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE:STL opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

