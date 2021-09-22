Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $226.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.02.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.43.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

