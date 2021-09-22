Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Commvault Systems worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.85.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

