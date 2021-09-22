Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 13,265 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

