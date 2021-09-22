Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.09% of BankUnited worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 271.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in BankUnited by 3.6% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $203,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

