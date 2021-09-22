Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 4,288 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after buying an additional 186,097 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,181,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,334,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

