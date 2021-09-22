Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 53,826 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,826 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

