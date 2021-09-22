Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

