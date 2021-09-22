Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $213.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

