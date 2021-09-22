Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 7,815 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.04.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

