Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,124 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Oceaneering International worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.