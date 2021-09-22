Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 112.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.57.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $543.00 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $594.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

